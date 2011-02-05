Output Factory for Adobe InDesign upgrade improves TIFF image export

Zevrix Solutions has announced Output Factory 1.5.64, a maintenance update to its output automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

The utility automates printing, exporting and preflighting from InDesign. The software offers batch processing, export as single pages, layer versioning and much more. Version 1.5.64 makes Output Factory a 64-bit application and addresses an issue in which blank TIFF images could be created under low memory conditions when exporting oversized InDesign documents.

Output Factory can be purchased from the Zevrix website for $169.95. Theres a “lite” version for $120, and a server version for $700). A demo is available for download. BatchOutput users can upgrade to Output Factory for $85. Output Factory requires macOS 10.6 or higher and Adobe InDesign CS3-CC 2017.