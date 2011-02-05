Touch Innovations announces touch tech-driven, ergonomic controller

Touch Innovations has released the Kontrol Master, a touch technology-driven desktop design for speeding up workflow with enhanced ergonomic control of unlimited DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) virtual faders and knobs.

It integrates a user’s second hand into the musical mix using a knob to control virtual knobs, faders, and more. Users can hover the mouse pointer over the object to be controlled and immediately start using that knob for a tactile feel.

The Kontrol Master is available for online purchase (http://tinyurl.com/ze558ar) from Touch Innovations for $299. There’s free shipping in the continental U.S.