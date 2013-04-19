Kool Tools: new Epson Expression printers

Epson has announced two new printers to its EcoTank all-in-one printer line: the Expression ET-2650 and Expression ET-2600. Both printers feature cartridge-free printing and include up to two years of ink in the box, enough to print up to 4,000 pages black and 6,500 pages color – equivalent to about 20 ink cartridge sets.

Whether printing documents, webpages, emails, or photos, the new EcoTank models deliver convenience with wireless printing from tablets and smartphones. In addition to providing years of ink, the new EcoTank printers are an economical choice for the home, providing savings of up to 80% on ink with low-cost replacement bottles.

The $299.99 Expression ET-2650 EcoTank will be available later this month through major computer, office and electronic retailers, and on the Epson store (www.epsonstore.com). The $279.99 Expression ET-2600 EcoTank will also be available this month online. Both printers feature a two-year limited warranty with registration. For more information and availability, please visit epson.com/ecotank.