Boris FX and Imagineer Systems team up for Mocha VR

Boris FX, in collaboration with Imagineer Systems, has announced Mocha VR (http://borisfx.com/pages/mocha-vr), a plug-in for Adobe, Avid, and OFX hosts. It’s designed to bring native 360 degree optimized planar tracking, masking, object removal, and horizon stabilization tools to cinematic VR filmmakers.

With Mocha VR, editors and artists can track, roto, create effects, and insert graphics without worrying about equirectangular seams or distorted pixels. It runs as a plug-in inside industry standard editing and effects applications Adobe Premiere Pro CC, After Effects CC, Avid Media Composer, and NUKE provides an immediate and accessible workflow for 360 degree/VR post tasks. You can render finished shots to your timeline or export tracking and roto data in a variety of formats for flexibility and project sharing.

Mocha VR is available in plug-in ($995) and standalone ($1,995) versions. Upgrades from Mocha Pro 5 are $300. An annual subscription that includes multi-host plug-ins and standalone editions is $795.