TextSoap for macOS gets a maintenance upgrade
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

TextSoap for macOS gets a maintenance upgrade

Unmarked Software (www.unmarked.com) has updated TextSoap, its macOS productivity tool designed to automate the tedious task of manually cleaning up text, to version 8.3.1. 

The software — compatible with macOS 10.10 or higher — processes text from different formats. Version 8.3.1 is a maintenance release designed to improve stability and address issues reported by customers.

The upgrade is free to all TextSoap 8 customers. Customers may either update from within the app or directly download the update from Unmarked
TextSoap 8.3.1 has a suggested retail price of $44.99 for new users.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

Safari Technology Preview 10.2 - The new...
Safari Technology Preview contains the most recent additions and improvements to WebKit and the latest advances in Safari web technologies. And once installed, you will receive notifications of... Read more
xACT 2.39 - Audio compression toolkit.
xACT stands for X Audio Compression Toolkit, an application that encodes and decodes FLAC, SHN, Monkey's Audio, TTA, Wavpack, and Apple Lossless files. It also can encode these formats to MP3, AAC,... Read more
Yahoo! Messenger 0.8.288 - Popular Inter...
Yahoo Messenger is redesigned with brand-new features. Now you can share photos instantly, send animated GIFs, and even unsend messages. It's available for Android, iPhone, desktop, and on the web... Read more
Monolingual 1.7.7 - Remove unwanted OS X...
Monolingual is a program for removing unnecesary language resources from OS X, in order to reclaim several hundred megabytes of disk space. If you use your computer in only one (human) language, you... Read more
Cocktail 10.2.1 - General maintenance an...
Cocktail is a general purpose utility for macOS that lets you clean, repair and optimize your Mac. It is a powerful digital toolset that helps hundreds of thousands of Mac users around the world get... Read more
GarageSale 7.0.6 - Create outstanding eB...
GarageSale is a slick, full-featured client application for the eBay online auction system. Create and manage your auctions with ease. With GarageSale, you can create, edit, track, and manage... Read more
TextSoap 8.3.1 - Automate tedious text d...
TextSoap can automatically remove unwanted characters, fix up messed up carriage returns, and do pretty much anything else that we can think of to text. Save time and effort. Be more productive. Stop... Read more
Alfred 3.3 - Quick launcher for apps and...
Alfred is an award-winning productivity application for OS X. Alfred saves you time when you search for files online or on your Mac. Be more productive with hotkeys, keywords, and file actions at... Read more
Dropbox 19.4.13 - Cloud backup and synch...
Dropbox is an application that creates a special Finder folder that automatically syncs online and between your computers. It allows you to both backup files and keep them up-to-date between systems... Read more
Day One 2.1.5 - Maintain a daily journal...
Day One is the easiest and best-looking way to use a journal / diary / text-logging application for the Mac. Day One is well designed and extremely focused to encourage you to write more through... Read more
 

Latest Forum Discussions

  Running out of application m...
See All

OK Golf (Games)
OK Golf 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $2.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: Golf on the go! OK Golf is the essence of golf, refined to a tee. Play a quick round anywhere, anytime on stylish dioramas inspired by... | Read more »
The Horus Heresy: Battle of Tallarn (Ga...
The Horus Heresy: Battle of Tallarn 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $2.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: Get ready to fight the largest tank battle in Imperial history with more tanks and more destruction than... | Read more »
Maze Lord (Games)
Maze Lord 1.03 Device: iOS iPhone Category: Games Price: $1.99, Version: 1.03 (iTunes) Description: Launch Sale - 30% off! Become a part of legend in this hand painted rogue-like puzzler. Traverse an underground kingdom of mazes and... | Read more »
Lords of the Fallen arrives on mobile to...
Lords of the Fallen is slashing its way onto mobile tomorrow, and this time it's taking a highly action-oriented approach with swipey combat. The game originally appeared on PC as a Dark Souls-esque dungeon crawler. [Read more] | Read more »
Stagehand: A Reverse Platformer (Games)
Stagehand: A Reverse Platformer 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $1.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: "Yawn, a platformer." Oh yeah? Take that yawn back. Stagehand might look like your typical run-and-jumper, but... | Read more »
Old Man's Journey wanders back into...
People got a first glimpse of an early build of Old Man’s Journey at the 2016 Game Developer’s Conference, where it drew a lot of attention for its beautiful storybook visuals. Developer Broken Rules has now treated us to a fresh look at Old Man’s... | Read more »
Pokémon GO is splashed with pink for Val...
Pokémon GO is kicking off its Valentine's Day festivities today, washing the app in waves of pink, hearts, and cutesy Pokémon. Niantic has a bunch of sweet treats for Pokémon GO addicts this time around. And yes, we're talking lots and lots of... | Read more »
RPS Saga (Games)
RPS Saga 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: Easy and strategic Dual game applied with Rock, Scissor and Paper Rule.It’s time for the legendary heroes to be reunited. After... | Read more »
Lords of the Fallen (Games)
Lords of the Fallen 1.1.2 Device: iOS iPhone Category: Games Price: $9.99, Version: 1.1.2 (iTunes) Description: Lords of the Fallen is a mysterious action game where you battle gothic monsters in a thrilling 1-on-1 combat. Use swipe... | Read more »
Voyageur (Games)
Voyageur 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $3.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

TwelveSouth MagicBridge Keyboard + Trackpad S...
If you’ve ever wished your Apple Magic Keyboard and Trackpad 2 were combined in one do-all input device, with TwelveSouth’s new MagicBridge, accessory you can create just such a setup. Like its... Read more
App Tamer 2.3 For macOS Detects And Controls...
St. Clair Software has announced the availability of a free update for App Tamer, its macOS utility that manages applications to deliver more efficient CPU usage, increased battery life and quieter... Read more
DEVONthink To Go 2.1 For iOS Adds Interoperab...
DEVONtechnologies has updated DEVONthink’s iOS companion, DEVONthink To Go, with new features, workflow improvements, and bug fixes. Version 2.1 makes documents stored in its databases available to... Read more
13-inch 2.0GHz Apple MacBook Pros on sale for...
B&H has the non-Touch Bar 13″ 2.0GHz MacBook Pros in stock today and on sale for $100 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY sales tax only: - 13″ 2.0GHz MacBook Pro Space Gray (... Read more
13-inch Touch Bar MacBook Pros on sale for up...
B&H Photo has the new 2016 Apple 13″ Touch Bar MacBook Pros in stock today and up to $100 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY sales tax only: - 13″ 2.9GHz/512GB Touch Bar MacBook... Read more
15-inch Touch Bar MacBook Pros on sale for up...
B&H Photo has the new 2016 15″ Apple Touch Bar MacBook Pros in stock today and on sale for up to $150 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY sales tax only. For a limited time, B&... Read more
Apple’s Education discount saves up to $300 o...
Purchase a new Mac or iPad using Apple’s Education Store and take up to $300 off MSRP. All teachers, students, and staff of any educational institution qualify for the discount. Shipping is free: -... Read more
Can The iPad Be Saved? – The ‘Book Mystique
Can the iPad be saved? Currently the metrics aren’t pretty. Apple’s financial results reported last week for its fiscal 2017 first quarter (which ended December 31, 2016) revealed iPad sales down 22... Read more
Logitech BRIO 4K Pro Webcam Claimed To Delive...
Logitech today announced its most sophisticated webcam yet, Logitech BRIO 4K Pro Webcam. Delivering what Logitech says is the highest quality desktop video experience available today, BRIO is a... Read more
Search and Read Wikipedia from your Mac – Wit...
UK based indie developer, Christopher Hannah has released Qwiki 1.3, an update to his popular search app developed exclusively for OS X. Qwiki is a powerful application that puts Wikipedia in your... Read more
 

Jobs Board

*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions - Apple,...
Job Description: Sales Specialist - Retail Customer Service and Sales Transform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more
iOS Analytics Engineer, *Apple* News - Appl...
Changing the world is all in a day's work at Apple . If you love innovation, here's your chance to make a career of it. You'll work hard. But the job comes with more Read more
*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions - Apple,...
Job Description: Sales Specialist - Retail Customer Service and Sales Transform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more
Manager, *Apple* Information Security Archi...
…role in a dynamic and fast paced environment. You will lead the Apple Information Security Architecture team to design and engineer world-class security systems. Key Read more
SW Engineer *Apple* TV Frameworks - Apple I...
The Apple TV team is looking for a software...create features that reflect the look and feel of Apple TV. Description: Were looking for someone who is Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.