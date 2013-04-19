TextSoap for macOS gets a maintenance upgrade

Unmarked Software (www.unmarked.com) has updated TextSoap, its macOS productivity tool designed to automate the tedious task of manually cleaning up text, to version 8.3.1.

The software — compatible with macOS 10.10 or higher — processes text from different formats. Version 8.3.1 is a maintenance release designed to improve stability and address issues reported by customers.

The upgrade is free to all TextSoap 8 customers. Customers may either update from within the app or directly download the update from Unmarked

TextSoap 8.3.1 has a suggested retail price of $44.99 for new users.