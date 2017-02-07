Qwiki for macOS gets Touch Bar support

Christopher Hannah has revved Qwiki, his search app for macOS, to version 1.3 It’s a utility that puts Wikipedia in your Menu Bar.

Qwiki features native searching, article reading in the app, the amity to export links, automation support and more. You can search Wikipedia for articles and display them either in Qwiki or in your web browser. Version 1.3 offers Touch Bar support.

Qwiki 1.3 requires macOS 1010 or higher and costs $3.99. It’s available exclusively through the Mac App Store (http://tinyurl.com/ztckpvg).