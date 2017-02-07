AKVIS releases USA Frame Pack

AKVIS (www.akvis.com) has released the USA Frame Pack, the latest addition to its Countries series. The picture frame collection includes 100 templates intended for use exclusively with AKVIS Frames and AKVIS ArtSuite.

The USA Frame Pack includes images of the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, Times Square, the Hollywood sign, the White House, Las Vegas casinos, national parks, the Grand Canyon, and more. Along with the Countries series AKVIS offers a palette of themed frame collections including Holidays and Events, Four Seasons, and Hobbies and Interest.

The AKVIS products run on macOS 10.7 or higher. The new USA Frame Pack sells for $17.