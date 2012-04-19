Elmedia Player for macOS gets translated to new languages

Eltima Software (http://mac.eltima.com) has released Elmedia Player 6.7, a new version of its universal media player for macOS.

It supports most commonly used audio and video formats and downloads media from the web. The application features a 10-band audio equalizer, its own volume control, a video tuner for adjusting sharpness, contrast, reducing noise, video aspect ratio change, playback speed adjustment, ability to edit subtitles and much more. Version 6.7 has been translated to new languages, now features VobSub subtitles support for AirPlay streaming and got some necessary improvements.

Elmedia Player requires macOS 10.7 or higher. It costs $9.99 and is available through the Mac App Store in the Video category.