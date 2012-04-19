Area51 releases a cross platform encryption tool

Area51 Limited have updated R10Cipher (http://www.magiccipher.com) — a cross platform encryption tool for macOS (10.7 and higher), Windows and Linux — and give it a new name: Magic Cipher.

It takes text, files, folder or images and encrypts them using 384 bit Blowfish encryption. Magic Cipher supports batch encryption by “drag and drop.” Since it doesn’t require installation you can, for example, copy the Mac, Windows and Linux versions of Magic Cipher to a USB drive along with your encrypted documents and files. Your documents and files are secure, but available whenever and wherever you require them.

Magic Cipher costs $24.95 for a single user license. Corporate and site licenses are available. As with all Area51 software, Magic Cipher is available at a discount to educational and official charity/voluntary organizations. A demo is available for download.

Existing users of any version of R10Cipher can upgrade to Magic Cipher for $15. If you have a lifetime license for R10Cipher, you’re entitled to Magic Cipher free of charge.