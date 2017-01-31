Multiplayer battles come to Empire: Total War on the Mac App Store

Feral Interactive has announced that the Mac App Store (http://tinyurl.com/hhas3qz) version of epic strategy game Empire: Total War has been updated to support multiplayer mode.

Players can now enjoy the online features of Empire: Total War by signing up for an account with Calico, Feral’s own multiplayer matching service. Using Calico, players can invite friends to multiplayer battles and co-op campaigns, compare skill ratings, and track achievements.

Empire: Total War requires macOS 10.11.6 or higher. It costs $34.99.