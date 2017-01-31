ChronoSync for macOS revved to version 4.7.3

Econ Technologies (www.econtechnologies.com) has released ChronoSync 4.7.3 for macOS with several new features and fixes. It’s a sync, backup, and bootable back-up app.

ChronoSync can back up and sync to anything you can connect to a Mac: external drives, thumb drives, NAS drives, remote Macs, PC's and cloud services. Version 4.7.3 includes several fixes, in addition to the enhancements implemented in ChronoSync 4.7.3.

ChronoSync works with macOS 10.8 and higher. A demo is available for download; registration is $49.99.