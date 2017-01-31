BookArc updated to support the latest MacBook Pros

Twelve South has released a new model of its BookArc — which allows you to run your setup from the power of your Mac laptop while in closed clamshell mode — that supports the 2016 MacBook Pros.

To use you slide your MacBook Pro into the silicone slot, connect it to an external display, add a full-size keyboard and mouse to enjoy the comfort of a desktop setup. Unplug the MacBook, and BookArc’s newly designed cable-catch feature keeps your cables from falling to the floor. The BookArc for 2016 MacBook Pros costs $49.99.