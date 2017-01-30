SCOSCHE introduces USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter

SCOSCHE Industries has released the USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter, which features three ports and is targeted for Type-C devices such as the 2016 MacBooks and MacBook Pros.

One port is an HDMI connection that allows users to mirror the laptop display to an HDMI-enabled TV or display up to 4K HD. Additionally, it outputs video content such as movies and captured video. You connect the adapter to the Type-C port of the MacBook or other USB-C device and then to a TV or projector via an HDMI cable.

The USB-C Hub also has a Type-A port, allowing users to connect older peripherals and computer accessories, such as flash drives and cameras, to the new Type-C Mac laptops. The Type-A port on the adapter also lets users charge and sync their iPhone, iPad or iPod. The third USB port on the adapter (USB-C) permits pass-through charging of MacBooks or other Type-C computers even when the other ports are in-use.



The USB-C Hub is available now for $59.99 at SCOSCHE.com and select retailers nationwide. It comes with a 3-year warranty.