SCOSCHE introduces USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

SCOSCHE introduces USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter

SCOSCHE Industries has released the USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter, which features three ports and is targeted for Type-C devices such as the 2016 MacBooks and MacBook Pros.

One port is an HDMI connection that allows users to mirror the laptop display to an HDMI-enabled TV or display up to 4K HD. Additionally, it outputs video content such as movies and captured video. You connect the adapter to the Type-C port of the MacBook or other USB-C device and then to a TV or projector via an HDMI cable.

The USB-C Hub also has a Type-A port, allowing users to connect older peripherals and computer accessories, such as flash drives and cameras, to the new Type-C Mac laptops. The Type-A port on the adapter also lets users charge and sync their iPhone, iPad or iPod. The third USB port on the adapter (USB-C) permits pass-through charging of MacBooks or other Type-C computers even when the other ports are in-use.
 
The USB-C Hub is available now for $59.99 at SCOSCHE.com and select retailers nationwide. It comes with a 3-year warranty.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

BetterTouchTool 2.02 - Customize Multi-T...
BetterTouchTool adds many new, fully customizable gestures to the Magic Mouse, Multi-Touch MacBook trackpad, and Magic Trackpad. These gestures are customizable: Magic Mouse: Pinch in / out (zoom... Read more
Sound Studio 4.8.7 - Robust audio record...
Sound Studio lets you easily record and professionally edit audio on your Mac. Easily rip vinyls and digitize cassette tapes, or record lectures and voice memos. Prepare for live shows with live... Read more
MacFamilyTree 8.1.3 - Create and explore...
MacFamilyTree gives genealogy a facelift: modern, interactive, convenient and fast. Explore your family tree and your family history in a way generations of chroniclers before you would have loved.... Read more
VOX 2.8.16 - Music player that supports...
VOX just sounds better! The beauty is in its simplicity, yet behind the minimal exterior lies a powerful music player with a ton of features and support for all audio formats you should ever need.... Read more
Skim 1.4.26 - PDF reader and note-taker...
Skim is a PDF reader and note-taker for OS X. It is designed to help you read and annotate scientific papers in PDF, but is also great for viewing any PDF file. Skim includes many features and has a... Read more
jAlbum Pro 13.10 - Organize your digital...
jAlbum Pro has all the features you love in jAlbum, but comes with a commercial license. You can create gorgeous custom photo galleries for the Web without writing a line of code! Beginner-friendly... Read more
Mac DVDRipper Pro 6.1.2 - Copy, backup,...
Mac DVDRipper Pro is the DVD backup solution that lets you protect your DVDs from scratches, save your batteries by reading your movies from your hard disk, manage your collection with just a few... Read more
VueScan 9.5.67 - Scanner software with a...
VueScan is a scanning program that works with most high-quality flatbed and film scanners to produce scans that have excellent color fidelity and color balance. VueScan is easy to use, and has... Read more
jAlbum 13.10 - Create custom photo galle...
With jAlbum, you can create gorgeous custom photo galleries for the Web without writing a line of code! Beginner-friendly, with pro results - Simply drag and drop photos into groups, choose a design... Read more
VueScan 9.5.67 - Scanner software with a...
VueScan is a scanning program that works with most high-quality flatbed and film scanners to produce scans that have excellent color fidelity and color balance. VueScan is easy to use, and has... Read more
 

See All

Golf Zero gets its first trailer; could...
| Read more »
Ninja Spinki Challenges!! Guide:
Ninja Spinki Challenges!! is an addictive arcade-style title with a number of different trials to keep you hooked. Each mini-game requires its own unique set of tactics. If you want to truly master all facets of the game, you'll need some... | Read more »
Long-awaited galaxy explorer Prevail mys...
Prevail, a galaxy exploration game by British developer JohnnyTwoShoes, was announced over five years ago. The game drew a lot of attention, drawing in dedicated fans with its promise of sidescrolling action and seemingly endless space exploration... | Read more »
Prevail (Games)
Prevail 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $4.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: Explore a cartoon adventure Prevail | Read more »
Creature Quest Beginner's Guide: Ho...
Creature Quest is a new collectible critter game by the creator of Might and Magic, Jon Van Caneghem. The game boasts a lot of customization options for the diverse teams of creatures you can collect. As you improve, you can even create dungeons... | Read more »
Raw Fury delays Kingdom: New Lands
Raw Fury's sadly delayed their kingdom builder, Kingdom: New Lands until later in the winter season. While the game was set to release next week, the developers decided to push the game back for unknown reasons. In fact, the team stated in a blog... | Read more »
This Week on Pocket Gamer
Each week we provide a round-up of the key talking points of the past week or so of portable gaming from our sister website, Pocket Gamer. From the hottest iPhone and Android games to the latest developments from Nintendo HQ, the PG team tend to... | Read more »
Noodlecake Studios brings Myst to Androi...
Noodlecake Studios is well known for its clever mobile games. They're the minds that brought you Super Stickman Golf 3, Pumped BMX, and Snowball! They've also been quite sneaky, working on a Myst remake for Android.For those of you looking for a... | Read more »
Obokaidem Injects New Levels Of Cuteness...
Fancy navigating a cute little guy in a ninja suit around a fast-paced, beautifully designed virtual world, ensuring he doesn’t get crushed by a myriad of obstacles? Think you’ve got the skill to take on a game by the same creator who had us... | Read more »
Build the ultimate creature collection i...
Designed entirely from the ground up for mobile devices, Creature Quest is the latest game from Might and Magic creator Jon Van Canegham. Seeking to seamlessly blend collectible RPG mechanics with addictive turn-based strategy, the game is free to... | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

PixWebcam Photo WebCam For All iOS Devices
Bern, Switzerland based Lakehorn AG has announcd the release of PixWebcam 1.0 for iOS. PixWebcam turns any iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch into an ad-hoc webcam for taking photos in definable intervals.... Read more
Property Flip or Hold Mac App for Real Estate...
Conyers, Georgia based Pixolini, Inc. thas announced the release and immediate availability of Property Flip or Hold 1.0, their new financial app developed for macOS. Property Flip or Hold helps Real... Read more
Twocanoes Software Releases SD Clone 3 for Ma...
Twocanoes Software has announced the release of SD Clone 3, an upgrade to its SD Card cloning software for Mac. SD Clone 3 includes new features for cloning memory cards faster and easier than ever,... Read more
27-inch 5K Apple iMac on sale for $1679, save...
Amazon has the 27″ 3.2GHz (1TB HD) 5K iMac (MK462LL/A) available for $1679.04 including free shipping. Their price is $120 off MSRP, and it’s the lowest price available for this model. Read more
Take up to $350 off MSRP with Apple Certified...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2015 21″ & 27″ iMacs available for up to $350 off MSRP. Apple’s one-year warranty is standard, and shipping is free. The following models are available: - 21″ 3.... Read more
9-inch 32GB iPad Pros on sale for $505, save...
Walmart has 9.7″ 32GB WiFi iPad Pros on sale for $504.99 on their online store. Choose free shipping or free local store pickup (if available). Sale price for online orders only, in-store price may... Read more
Apple offering Certified Refurbished Series 1...
Apple is now offering Certified Refurbished Series 1 and Series 2 Apple Watches for 14-16% off MSRP, starting at $229. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each watch. Shipping is free: Series... Read more
13-inch 2.7GHz Retina MacBook Pro, Apple refu...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2015 13″ 2.7GHz Retina MacBook Pros available for $200 off MSRP. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free: - 13″ 2.7GHz/128GB... Read more
Truck Simulator USA Lets iOS, Android Users H...
Ovilex Soft has announced Truck Simulator USA 1.2.0, an important update to their massive game title for iOS and Android devices. Players get to select and customize a wide range of trucks, and then... Read more
2.6GHz Mac mini on sale for $599, save $100
B&H Photo has the 2.6GHz Mac mini (MGEN2LL/A) on sale for $599 including free shipping plus NY sales tax only. Their price is $100 off MSRP, and it’s the lowest price available for this model. Read more
 

Jobs Board

*Apple* & PC Desktop Support Technician...
Apple & PC Desktop Support Technician job in Chicago, IL 60601 Introduction: We have immediate job openings for several Desktop Support Technicians with one of our Read more
*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions - Apple,...
Job Description: Sales Specialist - Retail Customer Service and Sales Transform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more
Administrative Assistant, *Apple* Music - A...
# Administrative Assistant, Apple Music Job Number: 55063020 Culver City, California, United States Posted: Jan. 26, 2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** Read more
Manager *Apple* Systems Administration - Pu...
Req ID 3315BR Position Title Manager, Apple Systems Administration Job Description The Manager of Apple Systems Administration oversees the administration and Read more
iOS Analytics Engineer, *Apple* News - Appl...
Changing the world is all in a day's work at Apple . If you love innovation, here's your chance to make a career of it. You'll work hard. But the job comes with more Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.