Pixolini introduces Property Flip or Hold for macOS

Pixolini (http://www.pixolini.com) has introduced Property Flip or Hold 1.0, a new financial app for macOS. It’s designed to help real estate investors quickly compare return on investment to flip and take profit now or hold and rent property for passive income.

Property Flip or Hold automatically calculates profit scenario by entering property information like after repair value, repairs, holding cost, taxes, insurance, mortgage information for purchasing for flip, mortgage information for holding, renting and more. It’s designed for: investors for personal use or others; real estate agents; wholesale investors; property flippers; and those who rent property.

Property Flip or Hold requires macOS 10.12 or later. It costs $14.99 and is available worldwide through the Mac App Store in the Finance category.