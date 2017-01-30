Charlie Imhoff debuts Tabula for macOS

Charlie Imhoff (http://www.cpimhoff.com) has released Tabula 1.0 for macOS. It’s a writing app that automatically formats your text as you write.

Tabula uses an intelligent interpreter that reads and styles text automatically to enable users to create beautiful text documents without touching a styling toolbar or learning complex markup, according to Imhoff. It wraps up its interpretation in handcrafted themes for export, adjusting to screen size so they read comfortably on any device, he adds.

Tabula requires macOS 10.10 or later. For a limited time, it’s offered for the introductory price of $4.99 and available worldwide exclusively through the Mac App Store in the Productivity category. Tabula is also available for iOS for the introductory price of $2.99 at the Apple App Store. Tabula for macOS and iOS work together through iCloud Drive, allowing authors to start documents on their iPhones or iPads, and finish them on their Macs.