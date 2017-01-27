Station 1.3 adds support for macOS transparency

True North Software has revved Station, their multilevel (hierarchical) launcher for macOS, to version 1.3. The app promotes a “more natural” organization of applications and documents into folders.

With nested folders, you can arrange items in Station in a way that fits your workflow with an uncluttered look and feel. Scalability is increased through groupings that increase the sheer number of items that can be added to the app without having to shrink the launcher size.

Version 1.3 adds support for macOS transparency and Station specific transparency. You can now create a "folder icon" for a folder by holding down the option key and dragging an item to the folder icon. The upgrade also adds automated backups and snapshots of the Station data, allowing you to restore to any backup.

Station 1.3 requires macOS 10.11 or higher. It costs $14.99 and is available on the True North website (http://www.truenorthsoftware.com) or at the Mac App Store in the Productivity category. A demo version is available from the True North website.