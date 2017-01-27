Records for macOS gets Sierra, Touch Bar support

The Records Team has released Records 1.5.1 for Mac, an update to their personal database application for macOS.

It allows anyone to collect and organize their information, from favorite movies, to customer invoices, to home inventory, and more. Version 1.5.1 adds support for the Touch Bar on the new MacBook Pro and macOS Sierra.

Records requires macOS 10.10 or later. It costs $9.99 and is available worldwide through the Mac App Store in the Business category and through the Records Team website (http://records.team).