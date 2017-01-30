Apple seeds watchOS 3.2 developer beta

Apple has released a developer beta of watchOS 3.2. It can be be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center.

The watchOS 3.2 beta adds Theater Mode and SiriKit. The former lets Apple Watch owners disable the "rise to wake" function on the watch, but still notify them with haptic feedback of notifications without illuminating the watch.

SiriKit enables apps to work with Siri, Apple’s “personal digital assistant,”so users can get things done with content and services using just their voice. In addition to extending Siri’s support for messaging, photo search and phone calls to more apps, SiriKit also adds support for new services, including ride booking and personal payments.