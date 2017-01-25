DEVONtechnologies updates all editions of DEVONthink for macOS

DEVONtechnologies (www.devontechnologies.com) has updated all editions of its intelligent information and document manager DEVONthink for Mac. The new version imports notes and attachments from Apple Notes, makes importing UNIX mailboxes easier, and improves fullscreen text editing.

Version 2.9.9 shows encrypted PDFs on macOS Sierra again and fixes additional PDF bugs related to Apple's latest Mac operating system. All updates are free and recommended for all users.