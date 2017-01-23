Maintain Serves Up Cocktail 10.2 (Mac OS Sierra Edition)

Maintain has served up Cocktail 10.2 (Sierra Edition), a new edition of Cocktail for users running macOS Sierra.

It’s a general purpose utility for macOS that lets users clean, repair and optimize their Macs. The new version adds the ability to clear Sandbox caches. It also fixes an iCloud Drive synchronization bug.

Cocktail costs $19 for a single user license and available for purchase from the Maintain website (http://www.maintain.se/cocktail). When unregistered, Cocktail runs in demo mode and will expire after the tenth launch.