Light Pillar introduces Mosaic for the Mac

Light Pillar has introduced Mosaic, a windows management tool for macOS and the next-generation revamp of Window Tidy. It’s built from the ground up with a brand new engine, a suite of new features, improved ease of use and native macOS integration, according to the folks at Light Pillar.

Features include: grid-based basic layouts; constraint controlled advanced layouts; on-the-fly layouts with “Quick Layout: and four different layout views for customizable access to your layouts. You can use layout groups to organize your layouts on a per workflow basis. You can apply layouts directly from the keyboard with keyboard shortcuts or the new MacBook Pro's Touch Bar. You can even apply layouts from your iOS device with the “Remote Control” app.

Mosaic 1.0 requires macOS 10.11 or higher, and the Remote Control app requires iOS 10.1 or higher. A demo of Mosaic 1.0 is available for download (http://www.lightpillar.com/mosaic.html) and works for seven days. After this, Mosaic requires an account with a basic (approximately $2 per month) or pro (approximately $2 per month) monthly subscription.