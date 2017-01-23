iOS Developer training schedule for 1H 2017 announced

About Objects (https://www.aboutobjects.com) has announced its schedule of publicly available classes on iOS development in Swift and Objective-C for the first half of 2017.

The About Objects iOS curriculum includes introductory through advanced-level training courses. Courses that are above the introductory level are offered exclusively in Swift, though introductory-level iOS development classes are still available in both Swift and Objective-C. Classes are offered at About Objects headquarters in Reston, Virginia.

Current course offerings include the following titles: iOS Development in Swift: Comprehensive, iOS Development in Objective-C: Comprehensive, Transitioning to Swift, and Advanced iOS Development. All About Objects courses are designed around a step-by-step approach that is geared to building insight from the ground up, while balancing students's need for proficiency with their need for a solid conceptual understanding of iOS, Xcode, and Swift (or Objective-C).