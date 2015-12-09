Troi Automatisering Releases Troi File Plug-In 8.6.1 For FileMaker Pro

Troi Automatisering (www.troi.com) has released Troi File Plug-in 8.6.1 for FileMaker Pro 14. It’s an update of the plug-in for manipulating external files and folders directly from FileMaker Pro.

This version improves parsing newer PDF versions, like PDF 1.7. And the TrFile_MetaData( "-GetMovieDescription") function now returns timecode data for movies. Several other functions were improved, as well.

A fully functional demo version of Troi File Plug-in 8.6 is available for downloading at Troi's website. Licenses cost $99 per user. Developer licenses and multi-user discounts are available.

Troi File Plug-in 8.6 also works with FileMaker Server 12 to 15 as a server-side plug-in and as a plug-in used by the web publishing engine and WebDirect. To use this, you need to purchase a special cross-platform Server/Web license which costs $449.

Upgrading from version 8.6.1 is free; it works with the same 8.5 registration. Users who bought a license for Troi File Plug-in on or after Nov. 1, 2015, have received a free upgrade to version 8.5.

Upgrades from licenses bought before Nov. 1, 2015, are available from $59 per user. Upgrade prices for other licenses can be found on the Troi website.