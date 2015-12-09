Apple posts tvOS 10.1.11, watchOS 3.1.3

Apple has posted tvOS 10.1.1 and watchOS 3.1.3. The former adds the new TV app as a central location for all of your favorite shows and movies. The latter has bug fixe and performance improvements.

To upgrade to tvOS 10.1.1:

° Click on the Settings app from your Apple TV Home screen.

° Click on System.

° Click on Software Update.

° Click on Update Software.

° Click on Download and Install.

To upgrade to watchOS 3.1.3:

° Connect your iPhone to Wi-Fi and launch the iOS 10 Watch app.

° Make sure your Apple Watch is charged to at least 50% and connect it to the magnetic charger.

° Tap on the My Watch tab.

° Tap on General.

° Tap on Software Update.

° Tap on Download and Install.

° Enter your iPhone Passcode when prompted.

° Tap Agree to the Terms and Conditions.

° Tap Proceed on your Apple Watch.

° Enter your Passcode on the smartwatch.

The watchOS 3.1.1 update will download and transfer to your Apple Watch. The Apple Watch will then reboot.