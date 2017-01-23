Apple posts iTunes 12.5.5 for macOS
Apple posts iTunes 12.5.5 for macOS

Apple has released iTunes 12.5.5 for macOS. According to the company, it’s a “minor update” with “performance enhancements.

It’s a 116MB. iTunes 12.5.5 is a free upgrade at the Mac App Store.

 

