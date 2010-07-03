TimeTable for macOS upgraded to version 3

Steven Riggs has announced TimeTable 3 (http://www.stevenriggs.com/site/timetable.html) for macOS. The tool allows you to export macOS Calendar data and analyze and total the number of hours recorded on your calendars.

It’s designed to make it simple to track and bill for your time without keeping a second record outside of your calendars. TimeTable reads and filters macOS Calendar data and calculates the hours spent in the events. Version 3 sports an improved user interface, a new Calendar Groups feature, improved locking behavior in calendar timeframe selection, and resizable text and notes export views. Also, date selection now behaves like the Calendar app.

TimeTable 3 — which requires macOS 10.10 or higher — is on sale 50% off for a limited time for $9.99 for a single-user license. Volume discounts are also available. A demo is available.