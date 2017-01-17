OFFICER solutions launches Fox 1.0 for macOS
OFFICER solutions launches Fox 1.0 for macOS

OFFICER solutions has introduced Fox 1.0 (https://www.officer.solutions), a new addition to their software line of royalty applications for entertainment companies. Developed specifically for artists, musicians and other right holders, Fox 1.0 for macOS is designed to transform sales reports for content sold on the Internet into detailed royalty statements.

The software plays nicely with any digitally sellable asset, like books, apps, stock photos, fonts, games and films and has been optimized for the use at independent record labels. Catalog data and sales can be imported for royalty processing. Fox 1.0 supports any currency (incoming and outgoing); royalty statements can be issued as PDFs, CSV and Excel files in english or any other, user-definable language.

Fox 1.0 is an installable software app based on the FileMaker Pro 15 platform. It’s available as an unrestricted license for a one-time fee or as a monthly subscription. A special, low priced startup package is available for newcomers.

 

