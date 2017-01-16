CalcTape for macOS revved to version 12

Schoettler Software has given us CalcTape 1.2 (http://tinyurl.com/zmxlruy), an update to their desktop calculator for macOS.

The tool is a substitute for the classic desktop calculator machines. All entries are recorded on a virtual paper roll. The app features logging of all your calculations, and allows for changing numbers, writing comments and correcting errors afterwards. Templates may be created for repetitive use and open calculations may be emailed to business associates. Version 1.2 brings new memory buttons.

CalcTape for Mac 1.2 requires macOS 10.9 or later. It costs $7.99 and is available worldwide exclusively through the Mac App Store in the Finance category.