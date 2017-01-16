RailModeller Pro for macOS rolls to version 5.3

Isle of the Kakapo (http://www.isleofthekakapo.com/) has rolled out RailModeller Pro 5.3 (www.railmodeller.com), an update to their model railroad and slot car layout design solution for macOS.

RailModeller Pro offers design tools that enable hobbyists to design model train and slot car track layouts via drag and drop. The app includes a library catalog covering over 240 track systems in all major model scales, allowing for custom designs of almost any layout a user can visualize. Version 5.3 adds: native support for baseboards; a baseboard assistant; and updates to the libraries in the bundled catalog.

RailModeller Pro 5.3 requires macOS 10.9 or later. It’s available for $39.99 exclusively through the Mac App Store in the Graphics and Design category. A free version, RailModeller Express, which is suitable for small layouts with a limited number of tracks and layout dimensions of up to 0.5km - is also available through the Mac App Store.