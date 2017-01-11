Matrox Maevex 6100 Quad Encoder Card now available

Matrox has announced availability of the next generation of Matrox’s H.264 AV-over-IP portfolio, the Matrox Maevex 6100 quad encoder card. Delivering quad 4K input capture, the Maevex 6100 also offers multiple encodes, variable bitrates, and a broad choice of protocols, allowing simultaneous streaming and recording of four or more channels. Contact Matrox for pricing.

The flexible communication and powerful reach offered by the Maevex 6100 card—and included Matrox PowerStream Plus network management software—make this cutting-edge technology ideal for use in enterprise, government, education, digital signage or anywhere AV-over-IP is required, says Ron Berty, business development manager, Matrox.

The Matrox Maevex 6100 quad encoder card delivers 4K/UHD and Full HD multi-channel capture, encoding, streaming, and recording. Built on H.264, the world’s most common codec, this plug-and-play solution fits into existing infrastructures and interoperates with any device on the network.

The bundled Matrox PowerStream Plus software application and the available API [application programing interface] provide management of local or remote data, ensuring full reach and control over the entire network. PowerStream Plus allows access to Matrox’s advanced hybrid streaming (AHS) features, including multiple source capture, multiple picture-in-picture (PIP) and picture-by-picture (PBP) composite options, and multi-protocol and multi-bitrate streaming.