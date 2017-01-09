AnyTrans for macOS adds free video download feature

iMobie has announced AnyTrans 5.4, a feature update to their all-in-one iPhone manager.

It was specifically created to clone all types of items, including contacts, photos, music, messages, notes, calendar, even customized settings like wallpaper, iCloud account, sounds, and more. Version 5.4 adds a free video download feature.

Users can download AnyTrans 5.4 for both Mac and Windows from its official homepage (https://www.imobie.com/anytrans/). It’s free to use.