AnyTrans for macOS adds free video download feature
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

AnyTrans for macOS adds free video download feature

iMobie has announced AnyTrans 5.4, a feature update to their all-in-one iPhone manager.

It was specifically created to clone all types of items, including contacts, photos, music, messages, notes, calendar, even customized settings like wallpaper, iCloud account, sounds, and more. Version 5.4 adds a free video download feature.

Users can download AnyTrans 5.4 for both Mac and Windows from its official homepage (https://www.imobie.com/anytrans/). It’s free to use.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

Safari Technology Preview 10.2 - The new...
Safari Technology Preview contains the most recent additions and improvements to WebKit and the latest advances in Safari web technologies. And once installed, you will receive notifications of... Read more
Shimo 4.1.5.1 - VPN client – for everyon...
Shimo is the most versatile VPN client for OS X and it enables really everybody to master secure network. It supports more protocols than any other VPN application out there! CiscoVPN, AnyConnect,... Read more
Adobe Flash Player 24.0.0.194 - Plug-in...
Adobe Flash Player is a cross-platform, browser-based application runtime that provides uncompromised viewing of expressive applications, content, and videos across browsers and operating systems.... Read more
Slack 2.4.1 - Collaborative communicatio...
Slack is a collaborative communication app that simplifies real-time messaging, archiving, and search for modern working teams. Version 2.4.1: Fixed a small bug in Calls OS X 10.9 or later... Read more
Default Folder X 5.1.3 - Enhances Open a...
Default Folder X attaches a toolbar to the right side of the Open and Save dialogs in any OS X-native application. The toolbar gives you fast access to various folders and commands. You just click on... Read more
Fantastical 2.3.3 - Create calendar even...
Fantastical 2 is the Mac calendar you'll actually enjoy using. Creating an event with Fantastical is quick, easy, and fun: Open Fantastical with a single click or keystroke Type in your event... Read more
iShowU Instant 1.1.4 - Full-featured scr...
iShowU Instant gives you real-time screen recording like you've never seen before! It is the fastest, most feature-filled real-time screen capture tool from shinywhitebox yet. All of the features you... Read more
Adobe Illustrator CC 2017 21.0.1 - Profe...
Illustrator CC 2017 is available as part of Adobe Creative Cloud for as little as $19.99/month (or $9.99/month if you're a previous Illustrator customer). Adobe Illustrator CC 2017 is the industry... Read more
Microsoft OneNote 15.30 - Free digital n...
OneNote is your very own digital notebook. With OneNote, you can capture that flash of genius, that moment of inspiration, or that list of errands that's too important to forget. Whether you're at... Read more
Macs Fan Control 1.4.6.0 - Monitor and c...
Macs Fan Control allows you to monitor and control almost any aspect of your computer's fans, with support for controlling fan speed, temperature sensors pane, menu-bar icon, and autostart with... Read more
 

See All

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth (Games)
The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth 1.1 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $14.99, Version: 1.1 (iTunes) Description: Gameplay | Read more »
Troublemaker (Music)
Troublemaker 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Music Price: $9.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: Note: Troublemaker requires iPad 4/Mini 2/iPhone 5S/iPod Touch 6 or higher Introducing Troublemaker: this is not a 303 | Read more »
Shards of Memories: an Art Puzzle Advent...
Shards of Memories: an Art Puzzle Adventure 1.0 Device: iOS iPhone Category: Games Price: $1.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: | Read more »
Milkmaid of the Milky Way (Games)
Milkmaid of the Milky Way 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $3.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: | Read more »
MEGA MAN 2 MOBILE (Games)
MEGA MAN 2 MOBILE 1.00.00 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $1.99, Version: 1.00.00 (iTunes) Description: The Second Chapter in the Mega Man saga, Dr. Wily returns! Mega Man's fight has only just begun... | Read more »
MEGA MAN 6 MOBILE (Games)
MEGA MAN 6 MOBILE 1.00.00 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $1.99, Version: 1.00.00 (iTunes) Description: The Sixth Chapter in the Mega Man Saga | Read more »
MEGA MAN 4 MOBILE (Games)
MEGA MAN 4 MOBILE 1.00.00 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $1.99, Version: 1.00.00 (iTunes) Description: The Fourth Chapter in the Mega Man Saga One Year After Mega Man's Battle in Space... | Read more »
MEGA MAN 5 MOBILE (Games)
MEGA MAN 5 MOBILE 1.00.00 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $1.99, Version: 1.00.00 (iTunes) Description: The Fifth Chapter in the Mega Man Saga | Read more »
MEGA MAN 3 MOBILE (Games)
MEGA MAN 3 MOBILE 1.00.00 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $1.99, Version: 1.00.00 (iTunes) Description: The Third Chapter in the Mega Man Saga | Read more »
MEGA MAN MOBILE (Games)
MEGA MAN MOBILE 1.00.00 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $1.99, Version: 1.00.00 (iTunes) Description: Play a piece of gaming history with the original Mega Man, the action-packed classic platformer! | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

Apple offering Certified Refurbished Series 1...
Apple is now offering Certified Refurbished Series 1 and Series 2 Apple Watches for 14-16% off MSRP, starting at $229. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each watch. Shipping is free: Series... Read more
Save $150-$180 with Apple refurbished 13-inch...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2016 13″ MacBook Airs available starting at $849. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each MacBook, and shipping is free: - 13″ 1.6GHz/8GB/128GB MacBook Air: $... Read more
A Touchscreen For The MacBook Air – The ‘Book...
Apple’s Mac sales have been declining for over a year now while Windows PC’s have been staging a modest resurgence. In my estimation a big part of the reason, at least in the laptop context, is that... Read more
Windows PC Laptop Innovation Continues To Bre...
Apple is falling behind on laptop innovation leadership. For example the entire Dell PC portfolio features Windows 10 and 7th Gen Intel ‘Kaby Lake’ Core processors, while the latest MacBook Pros are... Read more
Apple’s Auto Industry Entry Projected To Focu...
Frost & Sullivan, which collaborates with clients to leverage innovation to addres global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break market participants, notes that Apple... Read more
13-inch 2.5GHz MacBook Pro (Apple refurbished...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 13″ 2.5GHz MacBook Pros (MD101LL/A) available for $829, or $270 off original MSRP. Apple’s one-year warranty is standard, and shipping is free: - 13″ 2.5GHz MacBook... Read more
Sale! 13-inch 1.6GHz/256GB MacBook Air for $9...
Amazon has the 2016 13″ 1.6GHz/256GB MacBook Air on sale for $200 off MSRP for a limited time. Shipping is free: - 13″ 1.6GHz/256GB MacBook Air (sku MMGG2LL/A): $999.99 $200 off MSRP Their price is... Read more
15-inch 2.2GHz Retina MacBook Pro on sale for...
Amazon has 2015 15″ 2.2GHz Retina MacBook Pros (MJLQ2LL/A) available for $1799.99 including free shipping. Their price is $200 off MSRP. They had 5 units available as of this posting. Read more
Pelican Products, Inc. Announces Waterproof a...
Pelican Products unveiled the waterproof Pelican Marine smartphone case for Apple iPhone 7/7 Plus models and the folio-style, Pelican Vault case for the iPhone 6 S/7 and 6 S/7 Plus at the CES in... Read more
Pricing and Pre-Order Date Announced for SolP...
SunCulture Solar Inc. has announced pricing and pre-order date for its SolPad Mobile, heralded as the world’s first integrated solar panel with built-in energy storage and an Internet of Energy (IoE... Read more
 

Jobs Board

*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions - Apple,...
Job Description: Sales Specialist - Retail Customer Service and Sales Transform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more
Hardware Design Validation Engineer - *Apple...
The Apple Watch team is looking for a Hardware Design Validation Engineer. This person will be part of the Apple Watch hardware team with responsibilities for Read more
SW Engineer *Apple* TV Frameworks - Apple I...
The Apple TV team is looking for a software...create features that reflect the look and feel of Apple TV. Description: Were looking for someone who is Read more
Sr. Program Manager, *Apple* Pay - Apple In...
Apple Pay is an exciting environment and a...devices in a simple, private and secure way. The Apple Pay Team is looking for an experienced Senior Read more
Manager, *Apple* Information Security Archi...
…role in a dynamic and fast paced environment. You will lead the Apple Information Security Architecture team to design and engineer world-class security systems. Key Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.