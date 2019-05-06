CES: Koogeek debuts family of HomeKit-compatible products

Koogeek (http://www.koogeek.com/) unveiled a range of new Apple HomeKit compatible products at this week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. HomeKit is a framework that allows control of compatible home automation devices through iOS and Siri.

Koogeek is one of China’s earliest adopters of the platform. It’s HomeKit compatible products include an US$59.99 Smart Health Scale, $34.99 Wi-Fi Enabled Smart Plug, and $50.99- Wi-Fi Enabled Smart Socket. All products are available now.