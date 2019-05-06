CES: Koogeek debuts family of HomeKit-compatible products
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

CES: Koogeek debuts family of HomeKit-compatible products

Koogeek (http://www.koogeek.com/) unveiled a range of new Apple HomeKit compatible products at this week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. HomeKit is a framework that allows control of compatible home automation devices through iOS and Siri.

Koogeek is one of China’s earliest adopters of the platform. It’s HomeKit compatible products include an US$59.99 Smart Health Scale, $34.99 Wi-Fi Enabled Smart Plug, and $50.99- Wi-Fi Enabled Smart Socket. All products are available now.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

DiskCatalogMaker 6.5.19 - Catalog your d...
DiskCatalogMaker is a simple disk management tool which catalogs disks. Simple, light-weight, and fast Finder-like intuitive look and feel Super-fast search algorithm Can compress catalog data for... Read more
TrailRunner 3.8.829 - Route planning for...
TrailRunner is the perfect companion for runners, bikers, hikers, and all people wandering under the sky. Plan routes on a geographical map. Import GPS or workout recordings and journalize your... Read more
GraphicConverter 10.3.1 - $39.95
GraphicConverter is an all-purpose image-editing program that can import 200 different graphic-based formats, edit the image, and export it to any of 80 available file formats. The high-end editing... Read more
Macs Fan Control 1.4.5.0 - Monitor and c...
Macs Fan Control allows you to monitor and control almost any aspect of your computer's fans, with support for controlling fan speed, temperature sensors pane, menu-bar icon, and autostart with... Read more
Default Folder X 5.1.2 - Enhances Open a...
Default Folder X attaches a toolbar to the right side of the Open and Save dialogs in any OS X-native application. The toolbar gives you fast access to various folders and commands. You just click on... Read more
WhatsApp 0.2.2732 - Desktop client for W...
WhatsApp is the desktop client for WhatsApp Messenger, a cross-platform mobile messaging app which allows you to exchange messages without having to pay for SMS. WhatsApp Messenger is available for... Read more
RapidWeaver 7.2.2 - Create template-base...
RapidWeaver is a next-generation Web design application to help you easily create professional-looking Web sites in minutes. No knowledge of complex code is required, RapidWeaver will take care of... Read more
OmniFocus 2.8.1 - GTD task manager with...
OmniFocus helps you manage your tasks the way that you want, freeing you to focus your attention on the things that matter to you most. Capturing tasks and ideas is always a keyboard shortcut away in... Read more
calibre 2.76.0 - Complete e-book library...
Calibre is a complete e-book library manager. Organize your collection, convert your books to multiple formats, and sync with all of your devices. Let Calibre be your multi-tasking digital librarian... Read more
RapidWeaver 7.2.2 - Create template-base...
RapidWeaver is a next-generation Web design application to help you easily create professional-looking Web sites in minutes. No knowledge of complex code is required, RapidWeaver will take care of... Read more
 

Latest Forum Discussions

  Flash Player Problem
  LOcked out
See All

Milkmaid of the Milky Way (Games)
Milkmaid of the Milky Way 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $3.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: | Read more »
MEGA MAN 2 MOBILE (Games)
MEGA MAN 2 MOBILE 1.00.00 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $1.99, Version: 1.00.00 (iTunes) Description: The Second Chapter in the Mega Man saga, Dr. Wily returns! Mega Man's fight has only just begun... | Read more »
MEGA MAN 6 MOBILE (Games)
MEGA MAN 6 MOBILE 1.00.00 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $1.99, Version: 1.00.00 (iTunes) Description: The Sixth Chapter in the Mega Man Saga | Read more »
MEGA MAN 4 MOBILE (Games)
MEGA MAN 4 MOBILE 1.00.00 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $1.99, Version: 1.00.00 (iTunes) Description: The Fourth Chapter in the Mega Man Saga One Year After Mega Man's Battle in Space... | Read more »
MEGA MAN 5 MOBILE (Games)
MEGA MAN 5 MOBILE 1.00.00 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $1.99, Version: 1.00.00 (iTunes) Description: The Fifth Chapter in the Mega Man Saga | Read more »
MEGA MAN 3 MOBILE (Games)
MEGA MAN 3 MOBILE 1.00.00 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $1.99, Version: 1.00.00 (iTunes) Description: The Third Chapter in the Mega Man Saga | Read more »
MEGA MAN MOBILE (Games)
MEGA MAN MOBILE 1.00.00 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $1.99, Version: 1.00.00 (iTunes) Description: Play a piece of gaming history with the original Mega Man, the action-packed classic platformer! | Read more »
Finder for Airpods - find your lost Airp...
Finder for Airpods - find your lost Airpods 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Utilities Price: $3.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: *THE FIRST APP TO FIND YOUR MISSING AIRPODS*Why pay for a replacement when our app will find... | Read more »
Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Loc...
Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $2.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: This is the official mobile port of Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location! | Read more »
Brian Eno : Reflection (Music)
Brian Eno : Reflection 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Music Price: $39.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

12-inch Retina MacBooks, Apple refurbished, a...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2016 12″ Retina MacBooks available for $200-$260 off MSRP. Apple will include a standard one-year warranty with each MacBook, and shipping is free. The following... Read more
Back in stock: Apple refurbished 13-inch Reti...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2015 13″ Retina MacBook Pros available for up to $360 off original MSRP, starting at $1099. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is... Read more
Back in stock: Apple refurbished Mac minis fr...
Apple has Certified Refurbished Mac minis available starting at $419. Apple’s one-year warranty is included with each mini, and shipping is free: - 1.4GHz Mac mini: $419 $80 off MSRP - 2.6GHz Mac... Read more
Save $150-$180 with Apple refurbished 13-inch...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2016 13″ MacBook Airs available starting at $849. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each MacBook, and shipping is free: - 13″ 1.6GHz/8GB/128GB MacBook Air: $... Read more
Apple restocks refurbished 11-inch MacBook Ai...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 11″ MacBook Airs (the latest models just discontinued by Apple), available for up to $170 off original MSRP. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each MacBook,... Read more
AirBar Sensor Brings Touchscreen Support To M...
Neonode Inc’s AirBar is a sleek, lightweight device that instantly adds touchscreen capabilities to any laptop display. Neonode announced the official U.S. launch of its new AirBar for MacBook Air at... Read more
Toshiba’s New Professional Grade Portégé X20W...
Toshiba’s Client Solutions Division (CSD) has announced the Portégé X20W, a premium 2-in-1 convertible PC running Windows 10 Pro that is, laptop, tablet, and everything in between. Toshiba will offer... Read more
LaCie Upgrades d2 And Rugged External Storage...
Seagate Technology plc’s premium brand LaCie has announced significant updates to its LaCie Rugged and d2 storage solutions at the Consumer Electronics Show. Photographers, videographers and... Read more
Cisdem OCRWizard 4.2.0 for Mac Released with...
Cisdem, a Madelia, Minnesota based developer of Mac OCR software, is offering Cisdem OCRWizard 4.2.0 for Mac at a 30% Off New Year Discount. OCRWizard is a comprehensive Mac OCR productivity tool to... Read more
13-inch 2.0GHz MacBook Pros on sale for up to...
B&H Photo has the new 2016 13″ 2.0GHz non-Touch Bar MacBook Pros in stock today and on sale for up to $120 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY sales tax only: - 13″ 2.0GHz MacBook... Read more
 

Jobs Board

*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions- King of...
Job Description: Sales Specialist - Retail Customer Service and Sales Transform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more
Service Writer - *Apple* Honda of - Apple H...
Job Description APPLE HONDA of riverhead NOW HIRING EXPERIENCED SERVICE WRITERS Apple Honda of Riverhead is currently looking to hire experienced Service Writers Read more
*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions - Apple,...
Job Description: Sales Specialist - Retail Customer Service and Sales Transform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more
SW Engineer *Apple* TV Frameworks - Apple I...
The Apple TV team is looking for a software...create features that reflect the look and feel of Apple TV. Description: Were looking for someone who is Read more
Hardware Design Validation Engineer - *Apple...
The Apple Watch team is looking for a Hardware Design Validation Engineer. This person will be part of the Apple Watch hardware team with responsibilities for Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.