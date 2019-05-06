Quark extends ‘buy one, get one’ offer on QuarkXPress 2016

Quark has announced an extension to the “QuarkXPress 2016 Buy One, Get One” offer. From now until Jan. 31, everyone who purchases or upgrades to QuarkXPress 2016 will receive a second license, worth $849, completely free. Get all the details about the offer at http://content.quark.com/bogof2016-us.html.

QuarkXPress is design and page layout software for creative professionals, publishers, and design hobbyists who create everything from digital ebooks and HTML5 publications to posters, packaging, brochures, annual reports, newsletters, business cards, and more. QuarkXPress 2016 is the latest version of QuarkXPress and includes a range of new feature.