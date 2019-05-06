Kool Tools: IQbuds ‘hearable’ solution

Nuheara’s (http://www.nuheara.com) US$299 IQBuds is an iOS compatible hearable solution. It uses SINC (Super Intelligent Noise Cancellation) technology enhances users’ ability to hear speech in noisy environments, such as crowded restaurants, pubs, parties, networking events, outdoors, sporting events, conferences and more.

IQbuds let you drown out ambient noise while elevating speech above the noise for much clearer conversations. IQbuds introduce real augmented hearing in a wireless earbud. Users can blend their digital streaming audio with their physical world to create a powerful blended audio experience and maintain situational awareness when desired. Consumers navigate between IQbuds features with tap touch control on the ear.

A single charge of IQbuds provides 16 hours of on-the-go Bluetooth streaming and 32 hours of on-the-go hearing augmentation. An app that lets individuals customize how they hear the world around them drives the Nuheara IQbuds experience. It’s iOS and Android compatible and available for free for iPhone users at the Apple App Store.