Henge Docks debuts new products and partnership at CES 2017

Henge Docks (www.hengedocks.com) debuted a suite of new products at this week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, including Horizontal and Vertical Docks for the new MacBook Pro, as well as the introduction of an all-new product line with the first-ever Tethered Dock.



In addition to launching new products, Henge Docks announced a partnership with Apple as part of Apple’s Authorized Business Solution Provider (ABSP) program. Henge Docks customers can now purchase Apple MacBooks and accessories bundled with their docking stations. Bundles will range from a Clique purchased with Apple Magic Trackpad 2 and Apple Magic Keyboard, to a new MacBook Pro paired with a Horizontal Docking Station. Purchasing these value-add bundles can save the customer up to $150 on their new MacBook and dock, says Matthew Vroom, Henge Docks CEO.



The Tethered Docking Station is designed to act as a natural extension of your MacBook, matching the aesthetic and adding functionality. Every detail was designed specifically with the new MacBook Pro in mind, according to Vroom. It features an 85 watt power supply and expansion ports including three USB 3 ports, two Mini DisplayPorts, SD card reader, Gigabit Ethernet, audio port and USB-C or Thunderbolt 3.

The Space Gray, solid metal chassis complements the aesthetic of the MacBook and an ergonomic, angled design allows you to rest the MacBook directly on the dock. Paired with Vertical Dock, the two unite to create a space-saving setup and allow for full connectivity to your devices. Tethered Dock will be available in two models, for USB-C or Thunderbolt technology. Shipping in March, it will retail for US$199.



The new Vertical Docking Station offers integrated pass-through connections for either USB type C or Thunderbolt 3, allowing for docking and instant peripheral connection. Available in Space Gray, Vertical Dock’s metal architecture and elegant design match the aesthetic of the new MacBook Pro.

The Vertical Docking Station for MacBook Pro (2016) is available for the 13-inch MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, and 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. It will ship in the spring and retail for $149.



The Horizontal Docking Station for MacBook Pro (2016) unites your MacBook and all of your devices into a single, connected unit. Simply drop your MacBook into place while automated docking capabilities instantly secure your notebook in the dock’s form-fitting design.

Featuring a Space Gray metal chassis, it has 13 expansion ports, including support for up to four external displays, power, and Kensington Lock., the sleek design creates a natural extension of the new MacBook Pro. The Horizontal Docking Station for MacBook Pro (2016) is available in two models, for USB-C or Thunderbolt technology, supporting the 13-inch MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. Shipping this spring, it will retail for $499.



Henge Docks’ newest products build upon a strong 2016 that saw the organization releasing the a newest iteration of their Clique product, the Clique2. Clique2 is designed to unite the Apple Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad 2 into a single, streamlined device. Gravitas, Henge Docks’ solution for Apple mobile devices, received MFi certification for full compatibility with the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.