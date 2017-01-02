Scorpion Research releases Scorpion BarCode 2.80 for Apple macOS

Scorpion Research (http://www.scorpionresearch.com/) has announced Scorpion BarCode 2.80, an update to its barcode creation software for macOS. The upgrade is optimized for macOS Sierra.

The utility is designed to facilitate the creation and printing of all major barcode symbologies in EPS, PDF, PNG, or TIFF file formats. You can integrate barcodes into database, spreadsheet and word processor applications. A command line version is also provided to build scripted solutions.

Scorpion BarCode 2.80 is compatible with macOS 10.6 or later. A demo is available for download. A single user license is approximately US$121. Multiple user and educational discounts are available.