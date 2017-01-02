Maintain Serves Up Cocktail 10.1.4 (Sierra Edition)

Maintain has served up Cocktail 10.1.4 (Sierra Edition), a new edition of Cocktail for users running macOS Sierra.

It’s a general purpose utility for macOS that lets users clean, repair and optimize their Macs. Version 10.1.4 fixes compatibility issues with Logic Pro X audio units plug-ins and contains many other bug fixes as well as overall performance improvements

Cocktail costs $19 for a single user license and available for purchase from the Maintain website (http://www.maintain.se/cocktail). When unregistered, Cocktail runs in demo mode and will expire after the tenth launch.