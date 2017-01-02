ExoLens debuts new case for the iPhone 7

ExoLens (www.exolens.com) will debut the ExoLens Case at this week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The dual layer case allows photographers and cinematographers to use the ExoLens PRO with Optics by ZEISS mobile photography lenses.

Designed with high-end aesthetics and impact-resistant materials, the ExoLens Case serves as a low profile, highly protective solution even without the lenses, says John Fellowes, CEO of Fellowes Brands. The ExoLens Case will be available for purchase in the first quarter of 2017. Pricing hasn’t been announced.