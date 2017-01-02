Cisdem conjures up OCRWizard 4.2.0 for macOS

Cisdem has conjured up version 4.2.0 of OCR Wizard. The app can convert PDFs, scanned documents, and image files in over 40 languages into searchable and editable files.

Version 4.2.0 provides improved editing functions. It’s available for macOS 10.9 and higher.

OCRWizard is available now at the Cisdem website (www.cisdem.com). A demo is available for download. Normally, a single license of OCRWizard costs US$59.99; a two Mac license is $79.99; and a five Mac license is $119.99. However, prices are reduced 30% for a limited time.