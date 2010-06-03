Flashphoner presents iOS and Android SDK

Flashphoner — a company specializing on video streaming in browsers and on mobile devices — has delivered a set of three instruments, Web SDK [software development kit], iOS SDK (http://flashphoner.com/wcs-ios-sdk) and Android SDK, that allows independent developers and software development companies to develop and embed their own mobile and web applications for streaming video such as video chats, conferences, online broadcasts, IP camera broadcasting, screen sharing and online calls.

"If you develop a website or a mobile application, like a webinar, you should focus on design, usability, user experiences and do a lot more to develop a really good and easy-to-use application for your users,” says Alexey Trunov, product-manager at Flashphoner. "With our tools and API, you simply give commands. You tell ´send the video stream´, and the video stream is sent. ´Play the video stream´, and the video stream starts playing. All internal complexity including processing, sending, synchronizing and receiving of a video is managed by our platform".

SDK builds, sample sources, API docs, and developer guides are available.