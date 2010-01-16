TextSoap for macOS improves handling of international text

Unmarked Software (www.unmarked.com) has updated TextSoap, its macOS productivity tool designed to automate the tedious task of manually cleaning up text, to version 8.3.

The software — compatible with macOS 10.10 or higher — processes text from different formats. Version 8.3 improves handling of international text, as well as addressing a number of issues reported by customers.

The upgrade is free to all TextSoap 8 customers. Customers may either update from within the app or directly download the update from Unmarked

TextSoap 8.3 has a suggested retail price of $45. Through Dec 31, 2016, it’s available for $29.24, a 35% discount. TextSoap 8.3 may be purchased directly from Unmarked Software. Discounted upgrades for existing customers are also available and may be purchased directly from Unmarked Software. Prices for upgrades start at $23.