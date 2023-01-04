AKVIS Neon for macOS ready for Photoshop CC 2017

AKVIS (www.akvis.com) has released AKVIS Neon 2.5 for macOS (10.7 and higher) and Windows. The new version provides full compatibility with Photoshop CC 2017, adds support for more RAW files, and fixes minor bugs.

AKVIS Neon creates sparkling drawings that look like they were drawn with light or luminescent ink. The app offers numerous presets and decoration effects.

Version 2.5 is a free upgrade for recent buyers. Users, whose license is not valid for the new version, can get Neon 2.5 for $14.95. For new users the cost is $39 for the plug-in.

A demo is available for download. AKVIS Neon is available as a standalone application and as a plugin filter for Adobe Photoshop, Corel PaintShop Pro, and other image editors.