AKVIS updates three Mac compatible apps

AKVIS (www.akvis.com) has updated three apps: Retoucher 8.1, MultiBrush 9.0, and Coloriage 10.5. The new versions provide full compatibility with Photoshop CC 2017, offer a modernized user interface and other improvements.

All of these products are available as plugins and as standalone applications for macOS (10.7 and higher) and Windows. They can be purchased separately or together as a software bundle. Demos are available for download.