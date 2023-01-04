Apple releases macOS Sierra 10.12.2

Apple has released macOS Sierra 10.12.2. It’s available free as a download at the Mac App Store. According to Apple, the update:

° Improves setup and reliability of Auto Unlock;

° Allows addition of a Chinese Trackpad Handwriting button to the Touch Bar Control Strip;

° Adds support for taking screenshots of the Touch Bar using the Grab app or Cmd-Shift-6 shortcut;

° Fixes an issue that caused the Touch Bar emoji picker to appear on the display;

° Resolves graphics issues on MacBook Pro (October 2016) computers;

° Fixes an issue where System Integrity Protection was disabled on some MacBook Pro (October 2016) computers;

° Improves setup and opt-out experience for iCloud Desktop and Documents;

° Fixes an issue with the delivery of Optimized Storage alerts;

° Improves audio quality when using Siri and FaceTime with Bluetooth headphones;

° Improves the stability of Photos when creating and ordering books;

° Fixes an issue where incoming Mail messages did not appear when using a Microsoft Exchange account;

° Fixes an issue that prevented installation of Safari Extensions downloaded outside the Safari Extensions Gallery;

° Adds support for new installations of Windows 8 and Windows 7 using Boot Camp on supported Macs.