Apple releases iTunes 12.5.4

Apple has revved iTunes to version 12.5.4. The upgrade adds support for the new "TV" app on iOS and tvOS. It also improves Touch Bar capabilities with the new MacBook Pro.

With Touch Bar on the new MacBook Pro, you can use the scrubber to go to different parts of songs, movies, TV shows, and more. Version 12.5.4 also includes minor app and performance improvements.

iTunes 12.5.4 can be downloaded using the Software Update function in the Mac App Store.