Audified releases saturation plug-in

Audified (www.audified.com) has released U78 Saturator, saturation effects plug-the utilizes models of the analogue circuitry central to the U73b, the Sixties-vintage German broadcast compressor/limiter.

U78 Saturator is available to purchase as an iLok-protected plug-in at an introductory price of US$129 until Jan. 1, 2017. It runs as an AAX, VST3, and VST2 plug-in on macOS 10.9 and higher.