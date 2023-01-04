Apple posts watchOS 3.11

In addition to iOS 10.2 and tvOS 10.2, Apple has also released watchOS 3.1.1. According to Apple, the update:

The update includes improvements and bug fixes, including:

° Fixes an issue that could prevent contact names from appearing in the Messages app and notifications;

° Fixes an issue that could impact ability to respond to notifications;

° Resolves an issue where the Stocks complication may not update on the watch face;

° Fixes an issue that may prevent the Activity rings from displaying on the Activity watch faces;

° Fixes an issue that prevented the dials on an analog watch face from appearing after changing the temperature unit in the Weather app;

° Resolves an issue that could cause the Maps app to stay launched after navigation has ended;

° Resolves an issue where the incorrect date could be displayed in the Calendar app month view.

You can obtain watchOS 3.1.1 by using the Apple Watch app. The smartwatch must be connected to a power source and have more than 50% battery remaining to do the update.