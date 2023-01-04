Cisdem releases PDFCompression 3.0.1 for macOS

Cisdem has released PDF Compression 3.0.1 (http://tinyurl.com/jedtlpe) for macOS. The app can reduce PDF documents to users' preferred sizes, maintaining the layout and formats of original PDFs.

Version 3.0.1 offers improved on optimized four preset compression modes and improved compression performance. It also adds support for macOS 10.12 sierra.

PDF Compression 3.0.1 costs US$24.99. A demo is available for download.