FileMaker 15 Tips & Tricks training videos available

FileMaker author John Mark Osborne has released his student requested Tips & Tricks training videos for FileMaker Pro 15.

The videos are created in FileMaker Pro 15 Advanced but can be used with FileMaker Pro or Advanced 12, 13 and 14 with the exception of a few exercises. The videos cover intermediate, advanced and expert topics in the areas of scripting, calculations, reporting and relational design.

As a reward for current students and as an introductory holiday sale for FileMaker enthusiasts who haven’t purchased his Philosophy of FileMaker videos, Osborne is offering this four-hour long course for US$20 or at a 20% discount for the rest of 2016. On Jan. 1st, 2017, the price will increase to $25.00.

To find out more information or purchase these videos, visit the Database Pros web site (http://philosophy-of-filemaker.thinkific.com/).