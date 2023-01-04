AppYogi introduces Wifi Signal Strength Status for macOS

AppYogi Software has introduced Wifi Signal Strength Status 1.0 (http://tinyurl.com/hhrt4y8), its new utility developed exclusively for macOS. The app = displays the wireless signal strength with network name, "neat icon" or "percentage" on the menu bar.

Wifi Signal Strength Status lets users know and monitor wireless signal strength at all times with RSSI, Noise, Transmit Rate, Channel details and more. The app also allows the user to see their public IP with Mac address on the Menu Bar.

Wifi Signal Strength Status requires macOS 10.10 or later. It costs US$4.99 and is available worldwide exclusively through the Mac App Store in the Utilities category.